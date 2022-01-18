Everett, Shoreline Girls Lacrosse programs now open to Edmonds School District players

Lacrosse season is just around the corner and teams are gearing up to kick off the season. With the recently announced closure of the Edmonds Lacrosse Club, the Everett and Shoreline Girls Lacrosse programs both welcome players to join their respective teams. No experience is required, and registration for both clubs is open.

Everett Girls Lacrosse is open to students from Everett, Mukilteo, Marysville and Edmonds School District families residing in Meadowdale High School and Lynnwood High School areas/feeder schools. For more information, visit www.everettlacrosseclub.org/ or email vpyouthgirls@everettlacrosseclub.org.

Shoreline Girls Lacrosse is open to students from Shoreline and Edmonds School District families residing in the Edmonds-Woodway High School and Mountlake Terrace High School areas/feeder schools. For more information, visit www.shorelinelacrosse.org/sholaxgirls.