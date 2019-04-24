Everett police pursuit ends in Edmonds’ WinCo parking lot

1 of 2

Two men were in custody Tuesday afternoon after a pursuit from Everett ended in the Edmonds’ WinCo Foods parking lot, with several reported collisions along the way, Everett police said.

One of those arrested is believed to be a suspect in an ongoing murder investigation, Everett police said.

Multiple agencies assisted in the pursuit, including police from Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

Edmonds police said via Twitter to expect a heavy police presence and traffic delays in the area of 220th Street Southwest and Highway 99 “for some time.”