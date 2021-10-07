Everett man pleads guilty to Edmonds’ Boo Han Market shootings

An Everett man pleaded guilty this week to first-degree murder and two first-degree assault charges for shooting three people, killing one at Edmonds’ Boo Han Market in September 2020.

Duy Phuong Nguyen, 27, admitted Tuesday in Snohomish County District Court to the shooting that killed his estranged wife’s friend Thanh Vy Ly, a 20-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman. Nguyen also shot his wife, 24, and Ly’s boyfriend, 23.

Under the terms of his plea, Nguyen is facing 25 to 31 2/3 years in prison.

On Sept. 29, 2020, Nguyen was recorded entering the Boo Han Market — located in the 22600 block of Highway 99 — three separate times on video surveillance cameras, according to charging documents filed with the court. At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nguyen is seen leaving the store and “without breaking his stride” pulled a gun out of his waistband and shot around 12 rounds at the trio while they stood huddled outside of the market.

Ly was shot in the arm and abdomen and died from her injuries at Harborview Medical Center. In the ambulance, she told first responders,“My friend’s husband did this.” Nguyen’s wife was shot in the face and abdomen and Ly’s boyfriend suffered five shots to both legs and his lower right abdomen.

Nguyen initially fled the scene but later that day turned himself in at the Everett Police Department South Precinct. The handgun he used was purchased two weeks prior to the shooting, court records said.

According to charging documents, the couple had a history of domestic violence. On Aug. 2, court records show Nguyen’s wife called 911 crying and saying she was in danger. Less than a minute later, Nguyen’s mother is heard taking the phone and telling dispatch that everything is fine.

A couple weeks after the 911 call, the estranged wife told police she had been kicked out of her in-law’s home, where she lived with her husband since moving from Vietnam earlier that year. She then moved in with Ly, who lived in Mountlake Terrace. The night before the shooting, court documents said Nguyen sent his wife threatening texts regarding Ly, which his wife showed to Ly and her boyfriend.

Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County provides assistance to anyone in need who is a victim of domestic, dating, or spousal violence, emotional abuse and bullying. Call the service’s 24/7 crisis hotline at 425-252-2873.

–By Cody Sexton