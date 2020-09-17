Everett man arrested following vehicle theft and numerous hit-and-run collisions, including five in Edmonds

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 28-year-old Everett man about 10 a.m. Thursday morning in Burien after he stole a truck from a Lynnwood fencing company, hit numerous occupied vehicles — including six in Edmonds alone — and led deputies on a pursuit, which ended after the man intentionally rammed a deputy’s patrol vehicle.

No one was injured in any of the occupied vehicle crashes, authorities said.

According to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe, the incident began just after 9 a.m. when deputies responded to reports of a vehicle theft on 48th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Approximately 10 minutes later, additional callers reported three hit-and-run collisions involving occupied vehicles, O’Keefe said. Deputies located the suspect vehicle on Highway 99 and witnessed the suspect hit a fourth occupied vehicle in the 21100 block in Edmonds, then flee.

The suspect soon ended up in downtown Edmonds, where he struck a total of five vehicles, at one point losing a load of fencing on 3rd Avenue South near Alder Street, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. At no point did Edmonds police pursue the vehicle, but instead were responding to the collisions caused by the suspect, McClure said,

The suspect then drove the stolen truck north on 3rd Avenue, turning onto Caspers, then following Puget Drive up the hill to 196th Street Southwest. The vehicle was spotted on 196th Street by a Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputy, who began a pursuit, McClure said.

According to O’Keefe, deputies attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Highway 99 at 236th Street Southwest, but the suspect accelerated and took off. A sheriff’s office pursuit was initiated and continued southbound on Highway 99 through Shoreline. The suspect vehicle continued driving recklessly, nearly hitting a vehicle head on and driving at speeds of approximately 60 MPH, at which time deputies terminated the pursuit, O’Keefe said.

Additional units observed the suspect vehicle begin to slow down; however the suspect continued driving southbound on Highway 99 through several red-light intersections. The suspect vehicle lost a tire in the 11800 block of Highway 99 in Seattle and continued driving. Deputies maintained visual contact of the vehicle through Northgate and responding units drove ahead to deploy spike strips. The suspect continued to lose tire debris as he continued driving southbound around Green Lake.

The suspect avoided spike strips at West Marginal Way in South Seattle, but a second set of spike strips near the South 128th Street exit on southbound 509 were successful. Moments later, the suspect intentionally swerved the stolen truck and rammed a deputy’s patrol vehicle parked on the side of the highway. The 28-year-old Everett man was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

The man is expected to be booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, vehicular assault, and several counts of occupied hit and run. He is also being processed for suspicion of DUI, O’Keefe said.

— By Teresa Wippel