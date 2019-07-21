Events this week at the Mountlake Terrace Library

29
0
Monday, July 22

Professional Networking Group
Large Meeting Room
9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
For adults

This WorkSource group meets every Monday morning to cover a variety of topics including job opportunities and networking with your peers. All job seekers are welcome, and there is no cost to participate.

Tuesday, July 23

Play and Learn – Wonderland Development Center
Large Meeting Room
10 – 11 a.m.
For toddlers ages 19-35 months and preschoolers

Parents and children are invited to join for fun activities gross motor play and circle time facilitated by the trained staff from Wonderland Development Center.

Explore Summer – Galaxy Paintings
Large Meeting Room
2 – 3 p.m.
For ages 5-12

Learn about deep space photography and create your own galaxy painting.

ESL Talk Time
Small Meeting Room
2 – 3:30pm
Adults

ESL Talk Time is a time for adults to practice speaking English in a friendly and supportive setting. Free drop-in sessions are led by library volunteers.

Wednesday, July 24

Discovery Storytime
Large Meeting Room
10:30- 11:30 a.m.
For ages 2-5

Join the library each week to explore a new fun theme with stories, songs and activities geared to early learners. Caregiver required.

Thursday, July 25

Ready Readers Baby Storytime
Large Meeting Room
10 – 11 a.m.
Babies 3-18 months

Wiggle and giggle with your baby through silly stories, happy songs, rhymes and activities. Caregiver required.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace.

