Events this week at the Mountlake Terrace Library

Monday, July 22
Professional Networking Group
Large Meeting Room
9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
For adults
This WorkSource group meets every Monday morning to cover a variety of topics including job opportunities and networking with your peers. All job seekers are welcome, and there is no cost to participate.
Tuesday, July 23
Play and Learn – Wonderland Development Center
Large Meeting Room
10 – 11 a.m.
For toddlers ages 19-35 months and preschoolers
Parents and children are invited to join for fun activities gross motor play and circle time facilitated by the trained staff from Wonderland Development Center.
Explore Summer – Galaxy Paintings
Large Meeting Room
2 – 3 p.m.
For ages 5-12
Learn about deep space photography and create your own galaxy painting.
ESL Talk Time
Small Meeting Room
2 – 3:30pm
Adults
ESL Talk Time is a time for adults to practice speaking English in a friendly and supportive setting. Free drop-in sessions are led by library volunteers.
Wednesday, July 24
Discovery Storytime
Large Meeting Room
10:30- 11:30 a.m.
For ages 2-5
Join the library each week to explore a new fun theme with stories, songs and activities geared to early learners. Caregiver required.
Thursday, July 25
Ready Readers Baby Storytime
Large Meeting Room
10 – 11 a.m.
Babies 3-18 months
Wiggle and giggle with your baby through silly stories, happy songs, rhymes and activities. Caregiver required.
The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace.