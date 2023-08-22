Events scheduled Aug. 26-28 to commemorate 60th anniversary of Civil Rights March on Washington

Three separate events are scheduled for Aug. 26-28 that will commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, starting with a kickoff program from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 on the steps of the Snohomish County Courthouse. Event sponsors include the NAACP Snohomish County, Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee and the Boeing Black Employees Association.

The official title of the event series is the “60th Anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom-Not A Commemoration but A Continuation!”

The Aug. 26 kickoff at the Snohomish County Courthouse, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett, will feature guest speakers and a performance of the Black National Anthem. Local youth will also speak about their recent educational visit to Washington, D.C.

Confirmed speakers for Aug. 26

Dr. Paul Stoots, Rise Up Academy

Jasmine M. Kilpatrick, president, Boeing Black Employees Association

Brandy Donaghy, Washington State Representative

DanVo’nique Bletson-Reed, president, Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee

Washington State Sen. John Lovick

Other events and activities

Aug. 27 – various churches in Snohomish County: Local clergy will speak, and churches will feature special presentations during worship services, focusing on the iconic history and impact of the 1963 March on Washington.

Aug. 28 – Anniversary Virtual Program. This online program will broadcast Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s inspirational, history-making “I Have a Dream” speech that was delivered in front of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963. The one-hour webinar will also include music from the era and spokespeople will be available to answer attendee questions.

You can access this online program via this Zoom link. Meeting ID: 850 6530 3041 and passcode: 382427

One of the program organizers, Raymond Miller, who serves as president and chief executive officer for Vets Place Northwest, summarized the significance of these events:

“The March on Washington was a great success as it led to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” Miller said. “The 60th anniversary commemorates this historic event and its legacy. It is an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come as a society and how much work still needs to be done to achieve true equality for all people. While the march demanded equal rights and human dignity, it is important to recognize that many of the issues that were raised in 1963 are still being fought for by Black people today.”

For more information, go to naacp-snoco.org or email communications@naacp-snoco.org.