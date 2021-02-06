Evelyn Vinton Combe: World War II Army nurse also worked at Virginia Mason

The life of Evelyn Vinton Combe

08/04/1920-01/30/2021. Born in Worcester, Mass. Growing up during the depression, the family was lucky to have a father that had a job. Evelyn graduated high school in 1938, and went on to nursing school at Worcester City Hospital. WW2 broke out, Evelyn joined the Army Air Corps nurse corps. Evelyn had been stationed throughout the country, Salt Lake City, Cheyenne and Spokane, taking care of wounded US servicemen. Evelyn was also stationed in Kearns, Utah, taking care of German Prisoners that were in the hospital as well as our own casualties.

Toward the end of WW2, Evelyn really wanted to go overseas, but the Air Corps (Air Force) didn’t send women overseas. So, Evelyn moved to the US Army. Then was sent to Okinawa. WW2 ended, but Evelyn was still on Okinawa. The Korean Conflict started while Evelyn was on Okinawa. Okinawa is where she met her husband, Charles Combe, who was an Air Force bombardier and navigator. They fell in love, when Charlie was her patient. Evelyn, also took care of John F. Kennedy. He was a Congressman from Massachusetts, and was touring military bases. He had gotten sick while on Okinawa and Evelyn got to be his nurse. In 1952, Evelyn was stationed at Ft Lawton, Seattle. Charles also came to Seattle and was active reserves, at Paine Field Air Base in Everett. Evelyn and Charlie got married in 1954, and bought a house in Lake Forest Park, which Evelyn owned until 2020. Charlie passed away in 2006, and Evelyn continued to live in the house, until 2017

Evelyn and Charlie had one daughter, Cathy. She had 4 children: John Jr (Jack), Francis (Frank), Elizabeth, and Victoria; and 6 grandchildren: Arie, John III. Aurora, Audrey, Natalie and Heather. Evelyn also has a stepson (Charlie’s son) Dan, who lives in California, and has been more of a son, all these years. She also leaves behind Cathy’s former husband, John Eaton & special friend, Gary White, and cousin Kathleen Peterson and her husband Doyle.

Evelyn left the Army when she was pregnant with Cathy. She went to work at Virginia Mason, where she worked in the preemie nursery, until 1980.

Evelyn (Mom) (Nana) will be dearly missed by her family, lots of special friends and all that knew her.

Evelyn will be buried at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery, in Shoreline. A memorial will take place in a few months, when things are better.

Special thanks Brookdale Everett and Beck’s Funeral Home-Edmonds.

