Eunice T. Wickstrom: An accomplished seamstress, loving wife, avid gardener

Eunice T. Wickstrom, “Eunie” (Zender), age 109, went to be with her Lord on September 20, 2023. Eunie was born to Michael Zender and Rose Rathman on December 3, 1913 in Butterfield, Minnesota.

Raised on a farm along with eight brothers and sisters, Eunie learned the value of hard work. She would often tell us “You will soon rust out long before you wear out”, a quote her Mother often repeated. She left Minnesota in search of better weather and settled in Washington where she met Morris Wickstrom, who was selling his home in Seattle. She purchased that home in 1951 and even though my grandpa wanted to get married she refused until she had that house paid off. She accomplished that in April 1955 and they were married in October 1955! In 1959 they moved to Edmonds where they remained the rest of their lives together. Eunie was an accomplished seamstress, loving wife, avid gardener and community volunteer.

She was preceded in death by her husband Morris, all of her brothers and sisters, a grandchild, great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She is survived by family both here in Washington as well as Minnesota.

