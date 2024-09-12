Espresso Break owner leads donation drive for school supplies

Espresso Break owner Maria Ellis spearheaded an effort by Mountlake Terrace businesses to raise over $3,000 to purchase school supplies for local elementary schools.

The donations were generated by owners, staff and customers of Espresso Break, DD Meats and The Getaway Tavern. Ellis used the funds to purchase supplies from each of the school’s materials lists. The donated supplies will be distributed to families in need at Cedar Way, Terrace Park and Mountlake Terrace elementary schools.

“Katrina was a huge help,” Ellis said of Katrina Grimes, owner of The Getaway Tavern.

The staff at Double DD Meats, just across the parking lot from the Espresso Break drive-up coffee kiosk, put out a tip jar and collected $200.

Ellis was the president of the Mountlake Terrace Business Association (MTBA) before it became the Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce in March 2023. She explained that the association used to hold fundraisers for local schools yearly. However, she said the scope of the chamber is different from that of MTBA.

“I had customers asking if we were doing a fundraiser for the school,” said Ellis, who also organizes Mountlake Terrace’s annual Trunk or Treat celebration. “I said, ‘School starts in a couple of weeks; somebody needs to do something.’”

Ellis said she and her business have been a part of the community since 1993 and that giving back is “the right thing to do.”

Espresso Break and The Getaway Tavern will partner for the school supplies fundraiser next year and possibly in future years, Ellis said.

— Story and photo by Rick Sinnett