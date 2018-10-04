ESD’s Challenge Elementary Program named a National Blue Ribbon School

The Edmonds School District’s Challenge Elementary Program is one of 349 schools nationwide and one of five in Washington state named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2018.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The Challenge Elementary Program is a school with 320 first through sixth-grade students from throughout the Edmonds School District who have been identified as highly capable. Challenge is located in Terrace Park Elementary and partners with 295 students from the neighborhood to grow and learn together. Within the Challenge classroom, students participate in a learning environment with a quicker pace, complexity, and level of instruction which allows more time to focus on projects and in-depth assignments.

Now in its 36th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed recognition on more than 8,800 schools.