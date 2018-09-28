ESD superintendent announces 2018-19 community school tour dates, meetings

Superintendent Kris McDuffy

Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy has scheduled several community school tour dates and public meetings for the 2018-19 school year.

All tours include a light meal and begin and end at the Educational Services Center.

  • Nov. 8, 2018 – Superintendent’s Community Lunch and School Tour
  • Dec. 18, 2018 – Superintendent’s Community Breakfast and School Tour
  • March 6, 2019 – Superintendent’s Community Lunch and School Tour
  • May 1, 2019 – Superintendent’s Community Breakfast and School Tour

McDuffy is also holding several public meetings this fall and spring, open to parents and the community:

Fall 

  • Oct. 22, 2018 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent and Parent/Community Discussion at Meadowdale High School Library
  • Oct. 30, 2018 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent and Parent/Community Discussion at Lynnwood High School Library
  • Nov. 5, 2018 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent and Parent/Community Discussion at Mountlake Terrace High School Library
  • Nov. 7, 2018 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent and Parent/Community Discussion at Edmonds-Woodway High School Library

Spring

  • March 18, 2019 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent, Budget and the Community Discussion at Meadowdale High School Library
  • March 21, 2019 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent, Budget and the Community Discussion at Lynnwood High School Library
  • April 16, 2019 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent, Budget and the Community Discussion at Edmonds-Woodway High School Library
  • April 18, 2019 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent, Budget and the Community Discussion at Mountlake Terrace High School Library

