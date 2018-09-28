ESD superintendent announces 2018-19 community school tour dates, meetings

Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy has scheduled several community school tour dates and public meetings for the 2018-19 school year.

All tours include a light meal and begin and end at the Educational Services Center.

Nov. 8, 2018 – Superintendent’s Community Lunch and School Tour

Dec. 18, 2018 – Superintendent’s Community Breakfast and School Tour

March 6, 2019 – Superintendent’s Community Lunch and School Tour

May 1, 2019 – Superintendent’s Community Breakfast and School Tour

McDuffy is also holding several public meetings this fall and spring, open to parents and the community:

Fall

Oct. 22, 2018 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent and Parent/Community Discussion at Meadowdale High School Library

Oct. 30, 2018 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent and Parent/Community Discussion at Lynnwood High School Library

Nov. 5, 2018 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent and Parent/Community Discussion at Mountlake Terrace High School Library

Nov. 7, 2018 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent and Parent/Community Discussion at Edmonds-Woodway High School Library

Spring

March 18, 2019 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent, Budget and the Community Discussion at Meadowdale High School Library

March 21, 2019 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent, Budget and the Community Discussion at Lynnwood High School Library

April 16, 2019 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent, Budget and the Community Discussion at Edmonds-Woodway High School Library

April 18, 2019 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Conversations with Kris: A Superintendent, Budget and the Community Discussion at Mountlake Terrace High School Library