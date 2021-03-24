ESD second graders return to classrooms after more than a year of remote learning

After more than a year of learning from home, second-grade students across the Edmonds School District returned this week to classrooms for in-person learning.

Aiming to meet Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency proclamation to offer in-person learning to all students by April 19, the district announced last week its bargaining team has struck a tentative agreement with grades 3-12 teachers. On Monday, second graders who opted to return took their first steps into a classroom since the 2019-20 school year. Kindergarten and first-grade students can return to classrooms next week.

Per the governor’s order, any students wanting to opt for in-person learning must be provided with the opportunity. According to the order, school district’s across the state must offer a minimum of 30% of students two in-person learning days.

Last Friday, the district announced its deadline for returning elementary students would be April 12. Additionally, all secondary students will have the chance to return by April 19.

–Photos courtesy of the Edmonds School District