ESD reproductive health, disease prevention parent review nights set

Two parent review nights are scheduled for Edmonds School District families to learn about the Reproductive Health and Disease Prevention Curriculum that is taught in Edmonds School District starting in grade 5.

Families interested in previewing the secondary curriculum (grades 7-12) can plan to come on Thursday, Nov. 15; elementary families (grades 5-6) can plan to attend on Thursday, Jan. 17.

Grades: 7-12

Date: Thursday, Nov. 15

Location: Boardrooms – Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W. Lynnwood

Time: 4-7 p.m. – Parents are welcome to drop in anytime between 4-7 p.m.

Grades: 5-6

Date: Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019

Location: Rooms 101 and 102 – Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W. Lynnwood

Time: 4-7 p.m. – Parents are welcome to drop in anytime between 4-7 p.m.

There will be health teachers, classroom teachers and a school nurse present to help answer questions about sexual reproduction lessons, HIV/AIDS lessons and puberty lessons which are all a part of the FLASH & KNOW curriculum.