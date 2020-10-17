ESD partners with Spanish radio station to bridge language barrier

The Edmonds School District has collaborated with M Radio Live to provide outreach to its Spanish-speaking families.

M Radio Live is a Kirkland-based, 24-hour, online Spanish Language Radio station. This collaboration will allow the district to stay connected with families who speak Spanish, and conduct live interviews to inform the community and allow dialogue around critical district topics.

The district will also be producing two shows each month along with youth to create a virtual hands-on experience into the world of broadcasting. Download the M Radio Live app or go to mradiolive.com to listen.