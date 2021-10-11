ESD high school students sought for Superintendent’s Advisory Committee

Edmonds School District high school students are encouraged to apply to be on the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee for the 2021-2022 school year.

The committee is made up of student leaders in grades 9-12 from each of the district’s high schools. As part of the committee, students will have the opportunity to work alongside Superintendent Gustavo Balderas and other district leaders. Students will also develop leadership, policymaking, and collaboration skills alongside a diverse community of peers.

The committee meets with Balderas and district leadership once a month, and participates in a professional development meeting centered around equity issues once per month.

The district is looking for a diverse group of students including those who identify as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), LGQBTIA+, English Language Learners, undocumented, homeless/unhoused, foster, and students with disabilities.

Students can apply using the Google form:

Superintendent S.A.C. Application

Students may also email a completed application to Meghan Guillén at guillenm202@edmonds.wednet.edu. The application deadline for this year’s committee is Friday, Oct. 15.