Ernesto Cornejo Alba: Mass, burial set for May 16

Oct. 18, 1942 – May 8, 2019

Ernesto Cornejo Alba, 76, of Seattle, Wash., has reunited with his late wife and love of his life, San Juana Alvarado de Cornejo. He passed away on a beautiful sunny Wednesday morning surrounded by his loved ones. Born and raised in Torreon, Coahuila de Zaragoza, Mexico, Ernesto later moved to Mexicali Baja California, Mexico, with his wife to start their family and begin a life together. Ernesto had a career working for the Mexican Government in wide ranging roles, from archiving historical documents to Union Delegate. He played an instrumental role in determining when the city of Mexicali was founded. He also owned a private event security business, serving many establishments and artists (he could carry out two men at one time if people ever got out of line).

In the late 1980s Ernesto and his family moved to Seattle, Wash. to pursue the American dream. His journey proved successful with three sons earning higher degrees in engineering, business and communications. Ernesto had a passion for poetry, lucha libre, Chinese food and a good taco. He connected with music of all kinds, from Indian Sitar, to Salsa, to Rock. He loved researching history and he had a deep appreciation for other cultures and the diversity of humankind. Ernesto took a genuine interest in everyone he met and was a kind and generous person with a quick wit. In all of the Cities where he lived, people knew him and would shake his hand walking down the street.

He is survived by his three sons, Ernesto Jr. (Michelle), Erick (Olivia) and Juan (Kendall); 7 grandchildren, Alejandra, Julian, Nathalie, Sebastian, Gabriella, Dylan and Flora Jane; many siblings and lots of nephews and nieces.

Prayer and celebrations will be held in Ernesto’s honor on Thurs., May 16, 2019, with a Gathering and Rosary at 11:00 a.m. and Mass at 12:00 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church at 405 N. 117th St., Seattle, Wash. 98133. A burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery at 205 NE 205th St., Shoreline, Wash. 98155.