Erin Murray kicks off campaign for MLT City Council

Erin Murray on Monday officially launched her campaign for Position 7 on the Mountlake Terrace City Council.

Position 7 is currently held by Seaun Richards, who is not seeking re-election. Murray will face Crystal Gamon in the Nov. 5 general election for the vacant seat.

In her announcement, Murray said she was prompted to run because she’s passionate about civic engagement and her community. She pledged to be “accessible, response and transparent” while working to remove barriers to participation and supporting solutions proven to increase engagement.

While Murray said she supports the city’s efforts to plan for the future, she would also advocate for those currently living and working in Mountlake Terrace.

A human resources manager for the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Murray has lived in Mountlake Terrace since 2008. She was one of 12 candidates who applied for appointment to the council seat left vacant by the death of long-time Mayor and Councilmember Jerry Smith. The council selected Steve Woodard to fill that seat; he is running unopposed for re-election in November.

Murray serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle chapter of the Society for Human Resources Management. In Mountlake Terrace, she has been involved with the campaign to support a new Civic Center, serves on the Neighborhood Parks Improvement Subcommittee, and is a member of the Garden Club. She has served the Edmonds School District as a member of committees tasked with developing proposals for the school board regarding future enrollment scenarios and prioritizing facilities to be included in a future bond measure. She has also volunteered in a number of capacities at her children’s school.

