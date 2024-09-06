Eric Howard named Sno-Isle Libraries new executive director

Sno-Isle Libraries’ Board of Trustees appointed Eric Howard as the new executive director on Sept. 5. Howard will begin leading the library district on Nov. 1, 2024.

The Board of Trustees began recruiting nationwide for an executive director following Lois Langer Thompson’s announcement to retire. According to a news release announcing the appointment, the executive director provides leadership, sound financial stewardship and strategic direction for the library district. A search committee composed of trustees, library staff and community members conducted a competitive interview process to find a leader aligned with the library district’s vision and mission.

“Eric stood out from the strong pool of candidates to lead Sno-Isle Libraries into the future. He brings inspiring ideas and a deep commitment to customer service and community engagement,” said Rose Olson, president of Sno-Isle Libraries Board of Trustees. “On behalf of the board, we are confident Eric’s leadership will continue to enhance library services and make a lasting impact in the communities we serve.”

Howard joins Sno-Isle Libraries with 11 years of experience in library leadership and administration, most recently serving as the assistant director of libraries at Santa Cruz Public Libraries. His experience in bringing together staff and community perspectives to fuel innovation, advocating for community, and developing programs to empower students and foster digital literacy will bring value to the library district.

“I am honored to serve Snohomish and Island counties and join a library district known for its exceptional library services,” Howard said. “Public libraries create access to opportunities for everyone, foster lifelong learning, spark creativity, and provide a vital resource for all community members to connect. I look forward to co-creating with our communities, talented staff, Trustees, and partners to deliver inspiring services, welcoming spaces, and experiences our communities value.”

Howard will build on Sno-Isle Libraries’ commitment to equity, dedication to customer service, and continue making library services accessible for everyone, the announcement said.