Equality Alliance for Achievement to host Student Clubs for Social Justice meeting April 22

The Equality Alliance for Achievement (EAACH) and Student Clubs for Social Justice invite the public to attend its monthly general meeting on Monday, April 22, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Edmonds School District’s Educational Services Center in Lynnwood.

The meeting is an opportunity for student club members to showcase accomplishments, share goals, work to develop action steps and discuss challenges in their social-justice work.

The Educational Services Center is located at 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will take place in Boardroom A and B.

Free child care and a Spanish interpreter will be provided.