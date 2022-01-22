EPIC Group Writers writing contest begins Feb. 1

Edmonds-based EPIC Group Writers invites all writers — from beginners to published authors — to enter EPIC’S Annual Writing Contest, beginning at 8 a.m. on Feb. 1 and ending at 5 p.m. on April 8. Writers may submit a single work in only one of the categories below, with a maximum of 1,500 words.
Prose – Adults and students in grades 8-12 (fiction or non-fiction). Portions of larger works are acceptable.
Poetry – Adults and students in grades 8-12.
Prizes for award winners:
$150 for first place in both categories (poetry and prose) for adult and students.
$75 for second place in both categories for adult and students.
For contest rules, visit the EPIC Writing Contest page at www.epicgroupwriters.com/writing-contest-rules.html. The submission buttons will be activated on Feb. 1.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.