Entertainment lineup announced for MLT Third of July celebration

Here’s the entertainment lineup for the 3rd of July Celebration at Balllinger Park in Mountlake Terrace, as provided by event sponsor The Cheeseburger Babies Foundation. You can learn more about the event in our earlier story here.

3-5 p.m. Eric DJ

5-5:30 p.m. Swingy

5:30-6:30 p.m. Three-legged race and egg toss

6:30-7:30 p.m. Swingy

7:30-8 p.m. Pie-eating contest

8-8:30 p.m. Eric DJ

8:30-9:30 p.m. Recognition of Mayor, City Council and event sponors

9:30-9:55 p.m. Eric DJ

9:55 p.m. National Anthem

10 p.m. Fireworks