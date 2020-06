Enjoy virtual Swedish Midsommarfest June 26-28

Enjoy a virtual, colorful, kid-friendly (and free) virtual Swedish Midsommarfest, June 26 – 28, sponsored by Skandia Folkdance Society and Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.

Check out music and dance performances, costumes, dance tutorials and a traditional pole-raising ceremony, and make your own flower crown at home with a great demo. No flowers available? Download paper versions to color and assemble.

Between exactly 9 p.m. Friday, June 26 and 9 p.m. Sunday, June 28, visit the Midsommarfest website for hours of online fun. Trying to connect before 9 p.m. will yield a “site does not exist” message.

For more information, email info@Skandia-folkdance.org or visit www.skandia-folkdance.org.