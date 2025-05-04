Enjoy student art during Arts Week reception at Lynnwood High School May 23

The community is invited to see the talent of Lynnwood High School’s photography and ﬁne art students during the school’s Arts Week reception from 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 23 in the LHS Commons, also known as the Agora.

While you admire student creations, enjoy light refreshments prepared by LHS’s Chef Program and floral arrangements by the LHS Flower Shop. Fun crafts will be available for young visitors.

The show is curated by LHS art instructors Donna L Schou, Michael Denoma and Brooke DeWaard.

Lynnwood High School is located at 18218 North Rd., Bothell.