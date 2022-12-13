Enjoy sounds of season with MTHS musicians this week

The community is invited to enjoy the sounds of seasonal music this week when Mountlake Terrace High School musicians perform on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, Dec. 13: Winter Concert by the Mountlake Terrace High School Orchestra and Choir

The concert and chamber orchestras and choir will perform seasonal music starting at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Learn more here.\\

Thursday, Dec. 15: Winter Band Concert at Mountlake Terrace High School

Come watch the MTHS Symphonic Band, Chamber Winds and Percussion Ensemble perform a selection of holiday music. The jazz ensembles will join the concert bands for some of the selections. The concert starts at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.

Saturday, Dec. 17: Mountlake Terrace Jazz Combo at Baguus Little Asia

Enjoy an evening of jazz and delicious food with the Mountlake Terrace Jazz Combo at Baguus Little Asia, known for its Asian fusion entrees. Stop by for a few minutes or the entire two-hour set.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W. while Baguus Little Asia is at23511 56th Ave. W. #107.