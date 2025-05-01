Enjoy live stage musicals at MTHS in May

Lovers of live stage musicals will have two productions to enjoy at Mountlake Terrace High School this month as the student drama departments of both Terrace and Kamiak High School will hit the stage for big-cast show performances.

The Mountlake Terrace High School drama department will present three performances of Zombie Prom starting on Thursday, May 29, with additional shows on Friday and Saturday, May 30 and 31. Each performance begins at 7 p.m.

If you can’t wait until the end of the month for some live musical theater, the Kamiak High School drama department will perform their production of Something Rotten this weekend inside the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater. Showtimes for Something Rotten are 7 p.m. Friday, May 2; 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 3 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 4.

The Kamiak drama department is calling the MTHS theater home this weekend due to construction on the Kamiak High School campus in Mukilteo.