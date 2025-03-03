Enjoy Irish dancing at the Mountlake Terrace Library March 15

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day: Enjoy an energetic and lively performance by champion-level dancers from the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 15 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Experience the gravity-defying jumps and toe-tapping rhythms of this traditional dance form.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W. Learn more here.