Enjoy Irish dancing at the Mountlake Terrace Library March 15

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day: Enjoy an energetic and lively performance by champion-level dancers from the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 15 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.
Experience the gravity-defying jumps and toe-tapping rhythms of this traditional dance form.
The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W. Learn more here.
