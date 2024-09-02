Enjoy folk dancing at Lynnwood’s Cedar Valley Grange in September

Calling all folk dancers: Join Sno-King International Folk Dance Club every Wednesday for dances from around the world. Held from 7-9 p.m. at Cedar Valley Grange in Lynnwood, the club starts with requests, has a short lesson and then a program of dances, mixed with lots more requests. The club also supplies partners.

In September, participants will learn dances from Belgium, Scotland, Greece and Turkey, and brush up on some others.

On Sept.11, the club starts start at 6:45 p.m. for a set dance lesson, as sets take longer to learn. Saturday, Sept 14, is the group’s monthly party, from 7-9 p.m., with no teaching. You may bring finger food snacks to share.

Cedar Valley Grange is located at 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. There’s a donation of $8 ($6 for members) and your first time is free. To learn more, call 425-610-9393 (leave a message), visit www.sno-king.org, or email dancesnoking@gmail.com.