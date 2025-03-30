Enjoy a Parents Night Out while kids play at MLT Rec Pavilion April 25

Parents can have a night out while their children enjoy activities at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, April 25.

Kids enrolled in kindergarten through age 8 are invited to participate in swimming, playing games, face painting and art/crafts — supervised by experienced child care providers. Registration opens at noon Monday, March 31. The registration deadline is 10 a.m. Friday April 25.

Click here to register