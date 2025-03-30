Enjoy a Parents Night Out while kids play at MLT Rec Pavilion April 25

Parents can have a night out while their children enjoy activities at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, April 25.
Kids enrolled in kindergarten through age 8 are invited to participate in swimming, playing games, face painting and art/crafts — supervised by experienced child care providers. Registration opens at noon Monday, March 31. The registration deadline is 10 a.m. Friday April 25.
Click here to register
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.