End of April marks the end of an era for MLT Post Office as Jocelyn Neri retires

After 36 years and five months of dedicated service to the Mountlake Terrace branch of the U.S. Postal Service, Jocelyn Neri took in her last batch of mail on April 30.

RJ Perna, a branch customer, praised Neri’s work.

“Jocelyn is very well known for her exceptionally pleasant personality and courteous assistance to customers,” Perna said.

In fact, Neri’s customer service and contagious, friendly demeanor earned her recognition from Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright and the City of Mountlake Terrace. A city spokesperson said their social media posts about Neri’s retirement received high engagement and best wishes comments.

“She certainly was popular and well-liked,” Communications and Community Engagement Manager Sienna Spencer-Markles said.

When asked what the first thing she would do after retiring was, Neri laughed and replied, “Sleep.”

The first day of May marks a new chapter for the Mountlake Terrace Post Office, and the first day Neri doesn’t need to set her alarm clock for work.