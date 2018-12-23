End of an era as Dining Dog closes in Edmonds

After 13 years, the Dining Dog Restaurant is closing its location in Edmonds’ Firdale Village. But have no fear, Dining Dog fans. Owner Dorothy Chagas said she will continue serving both long-time customers — along with any canine-lover who is looking for a place to treat their dog to a four-course meal or fresh-baked doggie treats — in a new location, by appointment.

“I’m sure I will be emotional when I close the doors,” said Chagas Saturday as she prepared to serve customers their holiday meals as well as provide a birthday party for a group of shelties and their owners.

When Chagas started the Dining Dog in 2005, she was open Thursday and Friday evenings, plus weekends. However, she also runs a full-time Lynnwood-based pet-grooming business and eventually the demands on her time grew. She wasn’t able to use the Edmonds space often, even though she was paying rent on it, and something had to give.

During the Dining Dog’s 13 years at Firdale Village, the restaurant was profiled on the Food Network Canada Channel’s “World’s Weirdest Restaurants,” on the Fine Living Network’s “Extreme Eats” segment, and locally on KING-TV’s Evening Magazine show.

Among those visiting the restaurant for its final day in Edmonds Saturday were Frank and Marsha Makin of Edmonds, with their Yorkshire terriers Beary and TJ Alfie in tow. Marsha Makin said that she and her husband are such big fans of the restaurant, that their son purchased an annual gift certificate so the couple could bring their dogs for a monthly meal.

Chagas makes all the food and baked goods herself, and takes care to serve only dog-friendly treats. Doggie “cocktails” consist of low-sodium chicken broth. Baked goods, such as cupcakes, start with a base of brown rice flour, and include ingredients like yogurt and carob, or in the case of savory varieties, meat. They are also beautifully decorated, a nod to her past training as a cake decorator.

“It’s always been about the dogs,” said Chagas of her long-time commitment to keep both the restaurant and grooming businesses running. And her passion for dogs extends beyond her business. For many years, Chagas has volunteered to deliver and serve a Christmas meal of roast beef and Yorkshire pudding to all dogs at the PAWS animal shelter in Lynnwood. And she also provides a free four-course meal to any dog that is terminally ill.

For details on the Dining Dog’s new location and more information, you can contact Chagas at 425-314-4612 or email [email protected].

— Story and photos by Teresa Wippel