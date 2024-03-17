Employers invited to participate in high school student job fair May 3

Edmonds School District Career and Technical Education invites employers to participate in a youth employment job fair fron 12:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Edmonds-Woodway High School, 7600 212th St. S.W.

This is the second year of the program, which launched last year with 30 students who received both paid and unpaid internships. The goal is to provide career exploration and strengthen career skills for students, while helping employers meet their workforce needs.

Employers who have part-time or full-time openings for students, summer jobs, entry-level positions or apprenticeship programs are invited to sign up. Register at bit.ly/42uUN7P or click on the QR code below.

Businesses are asked to reply by April 19 if they plan to participate.

For more information or questions, contact Vanessa Edwards, CTE Business Partnerships, at 425-431-7322.