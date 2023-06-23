Employers begin deducting WA Cares premiums July 1

Starting July 1, employers will begin deducting premiums from Washington workers’ paychecks for the WA Cares Fund, the state’s new long-term care insurance program.

Through paycheck deductions, Washington workers will contribute 0.58% of each paycheck (from gross wages with no Social Security cap) during their working years to be able to access a $36,500 lifetime benefit (adjusted annually for inflation) to help pay for long-term care services when needed.

Employers won’t pay any share of premiums for their employees and can’t retroactively deduct WA Cares premiums. If employers don’t deduct premiums from contributing employees, employers will have to pay the premiums themselves during quarterly reporting.

What employers need to know

While employers don’t pay into WA Cares, they are responsible for reporting premiums and tracking exemptions. Employers must:

Deduct premiums from employees who aren’t exempt. Employers will need to deduct WA Cares premiums from any paychecks paid on or after July 1, 2023, to employees whose work is localized in Washington (unless the employee has provided an approved exemption letter). Because both programs use the same localization definition, any worker who contributes to the state’s Paid Family and Medical Leave program will also participate in WA Cares. Employers should not collect premiums from workers with an approved exemption on file. These workers must have an approved exemption from ESD and have submitted a copy of the exemption letter to their employer.

Some groups of workers are eligible to apply for an exemption from the WA Cares Fund. It is the worker’s responsibility to provide a copy of their exemption approval letter to their employer, which states the date that worker’s exemption takes effect. Report employees’ wages and pay premiums. In October, employers will file their first quarterly reports and pay WA Cares premiums to the Employment Security Department (ESD). Employers will report for WA Cares at the same time as Paid Family and Medical Leave through an integrated employer account. However, they will need to submit a separate payment. Employer calculators to estimate WA Cares or Paid Leave premiums are available with other reporting information on Paid Leave’s website. Additional employer resources are available at wacaresfund.wa.gov/employers.

To help employers answer worker questions and communicate about the program, the WA Cares team has created an employer and community toolkit. Employers with questions about the program can also contact the ESD customer care team.

What workers need to know

WA Cares is designed to help workers live independently in their homes as long as possible. By contributing a small amount of each paycheck while working – less than a dollar a day for the typical worker – they’ll be able to access services like professional in-home care, making a loved one a paid caregiver, home safety modifications, meal delivery, transportation and more.

“Most of us will need some form of long-term care but don’t have a way to pay for it. As our population ages, this need is growing rapidly,” said WA Cares Fund Director Ben Veghte, Ph.D. “WA Cares will make a modest but critical amount of long-term care coverage affordable for all Washington workers for the first time. This program is an important step forward to help Washingtonians care for our families and age with dignity and independence.”

To prepare for the program’s launch, workers can: