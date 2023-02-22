Employer registration open for Lynnwood Regional Job Fair

Employer registration is now open for the Lynnwood Regional Job Fair, scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 at the Lynnwood Events Center.

This is your opportunity to meet with a variety of potential candidates face-to-face. The City of Lynnwood, Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce, Edmonds College, WorkSource, and the Lynnwood Event Center have partnered to bring employers, candidates, and resources together for this annual event.

The fair will run from 4-7 p.m. at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Employers from all industries are welcome to attend. For $150, each employer will receive an 8-foot-by-8-foot exhibit space with one 6-foot table, power and Wi-Fi.

Register here.

