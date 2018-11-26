Emergency preparedness in MLT: City offers tips

The City of Mountlake Terrace holds practice scenarios for staff to ensure we know our roles and how to coordinate with one another and other jurisdictions. The city’s response efforts include dispatching fire, police and public works crews to handle situations like fires, gas and water leaks, collapsed buildings, blocked roadways, and medical emergencies. Community relations, finance, planning and recreation staff provide information to the public, order supplies and set up shelter and food stations.

Whether it’s a windstorm, an earthquake, a flood, a landside or a terrorist attack, knowing what to do when disaster strikes can be a matter of survival for you and your family. Major emergencies, such as earthquakes, can happen anytime. It’s important to prepare for extended power outages, collapsed buildings, impassable roads, injuries, lack of water and sewer, and no contact with loved ones.

Communication is key during an emergency. Citizens can follow the city’s Facebook and Twitter social media sites during storm events, where information will be provided depending on the availability of power and the internet. In a major emergency where electronics are inoperable, look for manual posting sites at places like the Civic Center/Library, Pavilion, schools, and shopping centers. The city will provide updates about food, water and shelter at these locations.

For an immediate threat to life or property, call 911. If you are not sure if your situation is an emergency call 911. Know your location, as 911 services may not automatically know where you are. If you contact 911 by mistake, stay on the line. Let the dispatcher know there is no emergency.

In Snohomish County, call 425-407-3999 for non-emergencies like illegal fireworks complaints, crimes that occurred earlier and there is no suspect information, a found pet or property item, barking dogs, or a situation where emergency services are needed, but there is no immediate danger to life or property. To report a power outage, call Snohomish County PUD at 1-877-783-1001.

Residents and businesses may also sign up to receive up-to-date emergency notifications through an emergency management alert system offered by Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management with the county’s 911 Call Centers. The city and other emergency response providers will use the alert system to warn people quickly when hazardous weather or other emergencies may affect the local area. Notifications can be via e-mail or text message. To sign up, go to www.cityofmlt.com and click on the round green icon labeled “Emergency Alerts,” located toward the bottom of the page.