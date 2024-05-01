Emergency overdose prevention medication Narcan to be distributed for free May 4

The Lynnwood Police Department and Verdant Health Commission are partnering to distribute Narcan, a fast-acting medication that could save the life of someone overdosing on opiates. The drug will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, located at 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
Narcan, also known as naloxone, is administered using a nasal spray. Distributors will be available to instruct community members on its use. The medication is also available for online mail order.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.