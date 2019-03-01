Emergency cold weather shelter open Feb. 28-March 2

The South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter will be open Feb. 28-March 2.

The shelter opens at 7:15 p.m. at Maple Park Church (60th Avenue West and 176th Street Southwest). Dinner, a warm mat and blanket, and breakfast are provided.

Those needing transportation should meet at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W., where pickup is at 7 p.m. sharp. Additional pickups are available at 7:05 p.m. at the bus stop next at Highway 99 and 196th Street Southwest and at 7:25 p.m. at the Value Village sign on Highway 99 and 172nd Street Southwest.

The van returns to City Hall in the morning at 7 a.m.

If you are not driving, please use the van transportation; do not walk to the shelter.

Sponsored by South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter. More information at www.WeAllBelong.org.