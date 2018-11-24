Elf the Musical JR to be presented at Edmonds Heights Nov. 30-Dec. 2

Edmonds Heights K-12 School will present Elf The Musical JR. performed by the school’s Young Artists (3rd-8th grade) on the following dates:

Friday, Nov. 30 @ 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1 @ 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 2 @ 2 p.m.

The story: Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

You can buy tickets here: https://ehpa.booktix.com/

Edmonds Heights Performing Arts (EHPA) is sponsored by the Edmonds Heights PTSO (Parent Teacher Student Organization), which is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. All proceeds from ticket sales and donations go to support the Edmonds Heights Performing Arts Program and pay for sets, costumes and other production costs.

Edmonds Heights serves students throughout the Edmonds School District.