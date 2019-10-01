Election notes: Upcoming candidate forums

Note that we have included all forums we are aware of in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace because some forums include candidates for multiple jurisdictions.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 7-8:30 p.m.

Candidates for Lynnwood City Council. Co-sponsored by Lynnwood Today and the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce. Community Life Center, (19820 Scriber Lake Rd., Lynnwood)

Thursday, Oct. 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Alliance for Citizens of Edmonds forum for Edmonds mayor and Edmonds City Council. Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex (250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds).

Monday, Oct. 7, 7-9 p.m.

Edmonds Chamber of Commerce candidate forum for those running for Edmonds mayor and Edmonds City Council and Edmonds School District Board of Directors. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the public to mingle with candidates and enjoy refreshments prior to the event. Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex (250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds).

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Edmonds Community College candidate forum. Candidates for Lynnwood City Council and for Edmonds School District Board of Directors. Co-sponsored by Edmonds Community College, AAUW Edmonds SnoKing Branch, NAACP, Sno-Isle Libraries, and Snohomish County Elections. Edmonds CC Black Box Theater (20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood).

Thursday, Oct. 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

MLTnews, the Mountlake Terrace Business Association and the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation will be co-sponsoring a general election candidate forum for Mountlake Terrace City Council and Edmonds School District Board of Directors. Mountlake Terrace Library (23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace).