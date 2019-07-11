Election notes: School board candidate Redrup hosting meet-and-greet July 15; education association announces endorsements

Rina Redrup, candidate for Edmonds School Board Director Position 5, is hosting a meet-and-greet event for voters from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday, July 15 at Edmonds City Park – Shelter #1 near the playground. Learn more about the candidate at www.rinaredrup4kids.com. RSVPs are requested at her Facebook Page: Elect Rina Redrup for Edmonds School Board. The Position 5 seat is currently held by Diana White, who is not seeking re-election.

Speaking of school board candidates, the Edmonds Education Association announced its list of endorsements for all three positions on the ballot this year. The EEA, which represents over 1,500 certificated staff in the Edmonds School District, has endorsed Carin Chase, who is running for re-election to Position 1; Rory Graves, who is campaigning for the Position 3 seat currently held by incumbent Gary Noble; and Nancy Katims, who is running for Position 5.

Primary election ballots will be mailed to registered voters on July 18, with an Aug. 6 deadline to return them.

And a reminder that the My Neighborhood News Network family of digital publications — My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today — will be holding a primary election forum for all school board candidates at the Lynnwood Library starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. The event is free and open to the public.