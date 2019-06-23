Election notes: School board candidate forum set for July 24 at Lynnwood Library

With two Edmonds School District Board of Directors positions drawing multiple candidates, voters have some homework to do prior to the Aug. 6 primary election. To help you in your decision-making, the digital news network of My Edmonds News, Lynnwood Today and MLTnews is sponsoring a candidate forum at the Lynnwood Library on Wednesday, July 24.

All candidates for District 3 and 5 have been invited to attend. In District 3, this includes incumbent Gary Noble and challengers Jennifer Cail, Rory Graves and Boe Lindgren. In District 5, candidates Casey Auve, Lisa Hunnewell, Nancy Katims and Rina Redrup are seeking the open position being vacated by Diana White, who isn’t seeking re-election.

Note that while each school board position represents a specific area, all voters living in the district get to vote for all positions.

The July 24 event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood, and will be moderated by Publisher Teresa Wippel. All candidates will make a one-minute opening statement, answer questions and have a two-minute closing statement. Attendees can submit questions on notecards prior to the event.