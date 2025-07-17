Election 2025: William Paige Jr., candidate for Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 3

William Paige Jr. is one of four primary election candidates running for Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 3, with ballots due by Aug 5.

Paige was one of 14 residents who applied for appointment to the Position 3 seat after the resignation of Rory Paine-Donovan Feb. 6. Paige was appointed to the seat and is now running for election to fill the job for the next term. Also running for Position 3 are former Councilmember Michelle Delpeon, Othman Riad and Daniel Luoma.

In the four years Paige has lived in Mountlake Terrace, he was appointed as a Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commissioner in 2020 and served as a member of the MLT Police Department’s Sergeant Assessment Team, which evaluates police candidates for the rank, in 2022.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in speech communications and currently works for the Shoreline School District. Paige has also volunteered at city events, such as the Tree Lighting and Tour De Terrace, and served on the committee for the city’s first Juneteenth celebration.

MLTnews contacted all candidates and sent them a questionnaire with the same set of questions regarding their vision for the city to help inform voters. We are publishing candidate responses as they are received. Minor edits were made for brevity, grammar and clarity.

Could you provide an elevator pitch for your platform and explain why you are running for council?

I am running because I want to retain my position as MLT’s Position 3 City Councilmember. I am running because this is my home, and in all of the neighborhoods I have lived in since childhood, I have always looked up to those who have served our neighborhoods, because in doing so, they helped shape the person I am today. This is my opportunity to do the same.

The council appointed me in April because of the community work I have been doing in this city for the past five years as a resident and as one of the city’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commissioners. My platform aligns with the council’s comprehensive strategy. I have been collaborating with the council to build a growing, vibrant, inclusive community with an equitable lens.

Our city government must be fiscally responsible to the community as it grows by providing the resources our health providers, police force and firefighters need to care for the community. We must collaborate with builders and developers to provide options for affordable housing to meet the needs of current and future residents. We need to work with the chamber to attract sustainable businesses. I have worked with the city to improve community engagement so our residents will be better informed of the work we are doing and the resources available to them.

Last, we need to develop sustainable environmental options to preserve our green space, continue to upgrade our parks and ensure they are inclusive, and improve our traffic patterns to reduce carbon emissions.

How do you plan to apply your personal experiences to improve the City of Mountlake Terrace?

The years I spent working at UPS, as well as on nonprofit boards, have allowed me the opportunity to team up with individuals of varying opinions. The tasks that they all had in common were budgeting, planning, communicating within and out of the organization, and the successful implementation of ideas.

My life experiences in college as a student liaison, in business first as a union employee, then as a manager and in community work, sitting on boards, have laid the groundwork for me to be able to work with others for the common good.

If elected, what would be your priorities for city government spending? How would you balance the city’s unmet needs with being good stewards of taxpayer dollars?

My priorities for city government spending are public safety, infrastructure improvement, equitable transportation throughout the city, inclusive communication with the community, providing equitable options for affordable housing, adequate health care and affordable day care.

To be a good steward of our dollars, the council must make collective, informed decisions. We must know where the dollars come from and must know where, when and how the money will be used. This information must then be communicated by the council to our residents to help them understand why the dollars were spent the way they were.

If elected, how do you plan to remain professional and productive even though your opinions/values may conflict with those held by other councilmembers?

Most of my life I have been in schools, organizations and jobs where there were very few people that looked like me. I have always been one to work with others, not against them, even if their ideas differed from mine. The city council is a bipartisanship, and no councilmember should ever forget that. As a member of the council, professionalism is of the utmost importance to me.

What sets you apart from other candidates and current councilmembers?

What sets me apart from the others is first and foremost, I am currently the councilmember in this position right now. Also, my activities right here in Mountlake Terrace: the Holiday Shed (a gift collection drive for those in need), the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, my appointment to sit on the MLT Police Sergeant Assessment Committee, volunteering with the city’s Ivy League, Art Commission, National Night Out, ribbon cuttings, Tour de Terrace, and as the parade announcer for the 2024 Tour de Terrace Parade. The council appointed me because they recognized the importance of how my activities have benefited the city.

What’s something happening in Mountlake Terrace you don’t think is being addressed or talked about enough? How would you address it?

Though it is being addressed, I believe that the [Recreation] Pavilion must be talked about more. I do not think enough of the community members fully grasp how important the pavilion is and what it would mean to lose it.

This project will affect the entire city financially, and we need to make sure to encourage more involvement in the discussion of its future.

What’s one issue or topic the council has discussed recently that’s piqued your interest, and how would you address it?

I would have to say the Flock cameras. I voted for the cameras because the real-time attributes of the cameras outweigh the potential misuse of them. I read all the reports everyone else read, both for and against the cameras.

I do not in any way minimize the real fear community members have of how this technology can be misused. However, all the abuse I read was not from Flock the company or because of the technology, but because of the lack of oversight locally of the municipalities that own the data.

I know regulation is not going to happen nationally at this time, and it will be difficult at the state level, but locally, as your councilmember, we can and must put the safeguards in place to allow our police force to do their work safely, productively and fiscally.

What do you think the council should do to accommodate growth in Mountlake Terrace while keeping it an affordable and attractive place to live for current residents?

On the council, we have been working with the city staff to update building codes for residences such as single homes, condominiums, stackables, multiplexes and cottage homes that will provide affordable options to attract builders to build here and to meet the various needs of our current and future residents.

In June, I was happy to vote yes to the code amendments proposed by our city staff that will help make this a reality.

Do you think the city is doing a good job of engaging all its constituents, including those from traditionally underserved communities? If not, how would you change that?

I believe that the city, in conjunction with the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission and the city Diversity Committee, has improved how underserved residents have been engaged.

We helped restructure proclamations that allowed groups to participate in council meetings who have never been to chambers before. We created the Community Conversations to engage these groups and have been successful.

Our communications manager listened to the comments from these meetings and has expanded the platforms the city uses to communicate with diverse groups.