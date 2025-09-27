Election 2025: Steve Mosman, candidate for Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 4

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

MLTnews is providing these Q&As with city council candidates appearing on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. Additional candidates will be featured over the next several days.

Mountlake Terrace resident Steve Mosman is challenging four-term incumbent Kyoko Matsumoto Wright in her bid for reelection to Position 4 on the Mountlake Terrace City Council.

Could you provide an elevator pitch for your platform and explain why you are running for council?

I want to represent the people of MLT that have been overlooked for far too long. Those who want their own little piece of land that gives them hope for the future and a feeling of community. When we start looking at increasing the population to levels where every lot needs to have 2, 3 or more dwelling units, we lose the meaning of neighborhoods. Throughout the history of MLT, people moved here because it was a city of single–family housing neighborhoods. With the increase of apartment developments and multi-family housing units, we are transforming into a transitional housing market. I want to encourage those who want to put down roots, raise a family and retire here.

How do you plan to apply your personal experiences to improve the City of Mountlake Terrace?

I have spent most of my career in the building trades. I understand the needs for diversity of housing types while still respecting the value of home ownership. I will work to retain as much of the character that makes MLT what it is and still can be.

If elected, what would be your priorities for city government spending? How would you balance the city’s unmet needs with being good stewards of taxpayer dollars?

Wise spending is the most popular answer. But making tough decisions is a better one. When there is not enough to fulfill all the requirements needed to maintain the current city functions, we need to make choices that will benefit the majority of the people. I am willing to say “no“ when there is a need to do so. Public safety is my highest priority. Having properly funded police and fire departments is not an option; it’s a requirement. Making sure that police officers have the ability and directive to fight crime. Ensuring that response time for emergency personal is quick as it possible can be. If, in order to maintain proper levels of safety, we need to direct funds away from other areas, I will not shirk from those tough decisions.

If elected, how do you plan to remain professional and productive even though your opinions/values may conflict with those held by other councilmembers?

Compromise is the very basis of how a community is designed to work. Being willing to give something up in order to benefit others is a core value I have always lived with.

What sets you apart from other candidates and current councilmembers?

I like to think I have a different way of approaching problems. Not just looking at what needs to be done, but looking for options that may not have been considered. Being a Christian, I see taking on the responsibility of leadership as a duty to that call. I’ve raised my family to be civically minded, and now that I’m retired, I know it is time for me to give back and serve as best I can.

Mosman and his opponent in the Nov. 4 general election, Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, will be participating in a Candidate Conversations event sponsored by MLTnews Wednesday, Oct. 1. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W. and the event starts at 6 p.m. Learn more here.

What’s something happening in Mountlake Terrace you don’t think is being addressed or talked about enough? How would you address it?

MLT, as well as the rest of the South County area, has seen an encroachment of “Seattle” problems. I want to form a plan that will resist the homeless encampments from spreading north, and work with the police to curb any increases in drug use and gang activity. Community safety is my other high priority.

What’s one issue or topic the council has discussed recently that’s piqued your interest, and how would you address it?

One thing I feel the Council has failed to address in the move to open up residential lots to higher numbers of dwelling units, is that when you change the usage of property to a higher use level, you increase the ability to tax it at a higher rate. This, as we have seen happen in Seattle, forces people to sell because they can no longer afford the increases in the property taxes, even when they have no intention of making changes to what exists.

What do you think the council should do to accommodate growth in Mountlake Terrace while keeping it an affordable and attractive place to live for current residents?

Managing growth is a complicated issue. But just changing every available lot into multi-dwelling unit lots is overkill. Selecting the appropriate areas of the city that will best be served by these increased density areas means looking at all the infrastructure that is required to meet those needs. Traffic, parking, and utilities are only the visible things that need to be considered. More importantly, we need to consider how the increased buildup of each neighborhood will adversely affect those already living there. Most people are not aware that MLT ranks second in population density among cities in Western Washington, only behind Seattle. We’re already denser than Bellevue, Everett, and Tacoma. Maybe it’s time we consider slowing the growth to balance out with the rest of the communities around us.

Do you think the city is doing a good job of engaging all its constituents, including those from traditionally underserved communities? If not, how would you change that?

I’ve always considered MLT to be a very welcoming city. I believe we will continue to remain that way. But, by focusing on just those we consider to be “underserved”, we forget to be mindful of the rest of the population. All people need to be represented. The City Council needs to start listening to all points of view, not just those with the loudest voices. That means from parents, people of faith, tax paying citizens and business owners. As a religious man, I raised a family that respects all people, and that we need to help out those that are struggling to make ends meet. I believe we need to encourage organizations to give back to the community instead of making the government pick up the slack. Our local charities are better suited to understanding and meeting the needs of those that truly need our help. I will work to encourage these organizations to step up when necessary, and after that, offer the help that only the government has the ability to do.