Election 2025: Ryan leads by just three votes over Doyle in Friday returns

Mountlake Terrace City Council incumbent Rick Ryan’s lead over challenger Sam Doyle slipped to just three votes according to the latest general election results released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Friday.

Doyle has been steadily cutting into Ryan’s lead in the Nov. 4 general election all week. She trailed Ryan by 182 votes in Wednesday’s count, and by 104 votes Thursday. On Friday, Doyle was just three votes behind, with 2,635 votes (49.86%) compared to 2,638 (49.91%) for Ryan.

“This is a very exciting yet anxiety-inducing process for everyone watching — my team and I are cautiously optimistic at this point,” Doyle said. “This goes to show us all that every vote counts and every election matters.”

Ballots continue to be counted daily, with the next set of results scheduled for release at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 10.