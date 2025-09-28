Election 2025: Rick Ryan, candidate for Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 1

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

MLTnews is providing these Q&As with city council candidates appearing on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. Additional candidates will be featured over the next several days.

Rick Ryan is running for reelection to Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 1. He was first appointed to the Council in February 2008.

Could you provide an elevator pitch for your platform and explain why you are running for council?

Hi, I’m Rick Ryan, Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember, and I’m running for reelection. I will continue to maintain our public safety through our Police, Fire, EMS Services, and support economic development, downtown revitalization, and affordable housing.

How do you plan to apply your personal experiences to improve the City of Mountlake Terrace?

My experience as an educator for the past 34 years and my involvement in the community has enabled me to be a good listener, fully analyze the issues, and make decisions to enhance the quality of life in our community.

If elected, what would be your priorities for city government spending? How would you balance the city’s unmet needs with being good stewards of taxpayer dollars?

The city’s top spending priorities are to maintain our public safety and utilities. We are staying within budget while also securing state and federal grant funding to help meet future needs.

If elected, how do you plan to remain professional and productive even though your opinions/values may conflict with those held by other councilmembers?

I will always respect everyone’s opinion. I remain professional and productive by following agreed upon City Council etiquette, Parliamentary Procedure, and Robert’s Rules of Order guidelines.

What sets you apart from other candidates and current councilmembers?

I have 16 years of City Council experience and have attended many conferences and workshops to continually learn and grow as an effective councilmember. I have also earned the Association of Washington Cities “Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership.”

What’s something happening in Mountlake Terrace you don’t think is being addressed or talked about enough? How would you address it?

One issue that isn’t getting enough attention is our aging swimming pool and pavilion building, which is one of our city’s most popular community spaces. We are diligently seeking grants to replace the building.

What’s one issue or topic the council has discussed recently that’s piqued your interest, and how would you address it?

This year, Tour de Terrace announced that the event is coming to an end after 30 years.

Thanks to community support and city involvement, the traditional parade up 56th Ave will take place again this summer.

What do you think the council should do to accommodate growth in Mountlake Terrace while keeping it an affordable and attractive place to live for current residents?

Our city is concentrating high population density near the light rail zone. I continue to support incentives that encourage the development of affordable housing in our city.

Do you think the city is doing a good job of engaging all its constituents, including those from traditionally underserved communities? If not, how would you change that?

The city is doing a great job of engaging residents by providing timely information and inviting participation through public events and open houses. We continue to look for ways to involve more voices, especially from underserved communities.

Ryan and his opponent in the Nov. 4 general election, Sam Doyle, will be participating in a Candidate Conversations event sponsored by MLTnews Wednesday, Oct. 1. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W. and the event starts at 6 p.m. Learn more here.