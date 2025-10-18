Election 2025: Q&A with Edmonds School Board candidate Thom Garrard

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

To help voters in their decision-making process for the Nov. 4 general election, My Neighborhood News Network sent a list of questions to candidates for various races. We are posting them as we receive them.

Thom Garrard is running to retain his District 4 director seat on the Edmonds School Board. Prior to joining the board, Garrard spent 37 years in public education, serving as an elementary school librarian, classroom teacher, instructional technology specialist and substitute teacher.

His opponent is Jason Moore.

Q: Why are you running to be an Edmonds School Board Director? What do you hope to accomplish during your time as a board director?

A: The reason I’m running to retain my seat is simple: Public education is the foundation of our community and the key to our children’s future. At a time when public education is being undermined at the federal level and underfunded at the state level, I am committed to ensuring that all students feel welcomed and supported, and that they are prepared for life after graduation — with real skills and a solid plan for the future.

Q: What experience would you bring as a board director and how is it relevant to the position?

A: During my 42 years as an educator, I’ve served as an elementary school librarian, a classroom teacher, an instructional technology coach and, for the past year, as a school board director. My wife and I have two grown children who attended Edmonds schools and graduated from Edmonds-Woodway High School. As an educator, a parent, and a community member, I bring a comprehensive perspective to educational issues. I’ve also served on numerous boards and planning groups, including the Friends of the Edmonds Library, the Lynnwood Youth Council Task Force, planning committees for educational technology conferences, and the North Chapter Soccer Referees Association. These experiences have given me a strong foundation in collaborative leadership and results-driven teamwork.

Q: What would be your top priority, if elected?

A: My top priority is our students. In order to provide our students with the education they deserve, we must hold the state accountable for meeting their paramount constitutional duty to fully fund basic education. With each passing year that the Legislature fails to deliver the required funding, the district is left with fewer and fewer options for cuts that will balance the budget. I will keep working to mobilize the community and apply pressure to our representatives to meet their obligation to our students. This is the only way we’ll be able to preserve our arts, music, sports, and other essential services, such as librarians, counselors, and behavior specialists.

Q: What ideas do you have for improving the district’s high school graduation rates?

A: This is a current goal for our school board, and we are employing a multifaceted approach. Our plans include implementing a district-wide policy to make grading fairer, more consistent, and more accurate. Schools are implementing improvement strategies that develop students’ sense of belonging and engagement, so their attendance increases and they become more invested in their education. Tracking individual students’ progress is helping schools identify who needs extra help earlier. For students who lack the credits to graduate, credit retrieval programs are available. Due to the sleep patterns of teens, the first class of the day has lower attendance and lower grades. Moving high school start times to later in the morning will support improved academic performance. The district’s on-time graduation rate for 2024 was higher than any of the previous six years. We intend to make sure that this trend continues.

Q: Where can readers go to learn more about your campaign?

A: Readers can learn more at www.thomgarrard.com, on Facebook at People for Thom Garrard, or by emailing peopleforthomgarrard@gmail.com.