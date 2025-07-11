Election 2025: Othman Riad, candidate for Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 3

Othman Riad is one of three primary election candidates running for Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 3, with ballots due by Aug 5.

Riad was one of 14 residents who applied for appointment to the Position 3 seat after the resignation of Rory Paine-Donovan Feb. 6, William Paige Jr. was appointed to the seat and is now running for election to fill the job for a full term. Also running for Position 3 are former Councilmember Michelle Delpeon and Daniel Luoma.

Riad was a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commissioner at the City of Lynnwood. He is a volunteer coach for the Brier Terrace Football Club U7, a member of the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce, and a member of Masjid Umar Al-Farooq.

Riad has lived in Mountlake Terrace for three years and serves as a state and local tax manager at First Advantage, holding a master’s degree in taxation from Golden Gate University.

Could you provide an elevator pitch for your platform and explain why you are running for council?

Mountlake Terrace deserves leadership that listens, learns, and leads with integrity. I’m running for city council because our community is at a crossroads: balancing growth with affordability, safety with compassion, and opportunity with equity. With my background in finance and public service, I bring the tools and empathy needed to guide us forward — toward a city where everyone feels secure, supported, and heard.

How do you plan to apply your personal experiences to improve the City of Mountlake Terrace?

Whether it’s coaching U7 soccer or serving on Lynnwood’s DEI board, I’ve learned that real change happens when people feel seen and empowered. These roles taught me patience, perspective, and how to build consensus across differences. I plan to bring that same spirit to the council, championing policies that serve families, elevate underrepresented voices, and create a sense of belonging citywide.

If elected, what would be your priorities for city government spending? How would you balance the city’s unmet needs with being good stewards of taxpayer dollars?

Public safety, affordable housing and economic development will be my top spending priorities. With my finance background, I’ll advocate for responsible budgeting and innovative tools, like tax increment financing, to fund critical infrastructure without burdening taxpayers. Stewardship isn’t just about cutting costs; it’s about aligning dollars with values and outcomes.

If elected, how do you plan to remain professional and productive even though your opinions/values may conflict with those held by other councilmembers?

Conflict isn’t failure, it’s an opportunity for growth. If elected, I’ll approach disagreement with openness and respect, prioritizing data-driven dialogue and shared values. My job won’t be to “win” debates, but to make sure that all community perspectives are represented in council decisions.

What sets you apart from other candidates and current councilmembers?

I’m not a career politician — I’m a community member deeply invested in the people and potential of Mountlake Terrace. My unique blend of financial expertise, grassroots involvement and collaborative leadership sets me apart. I know how to listen and I know how to lead with humility and results.

What’s something happening in Mountlake Terrace you don’t think is being addressed or talked about enough? How would you address it?

We’re not talking enough about youth engagement. Beyond sports and school, we need spaces where young people can contribute, learn civic responsibility and explore leadership. I’d push for youth advisory boards, creative programming, and stronger partnerships with schools to give kids a voice in shaping their city.

What’s one issue or topic the council has discussed recently that’s piqued your interest, and how would you address it?

Affordable housing discussions have caught my attention, especially around zoning and density. I’d advocate for inclusive development strategies that preserve neighborhood character while expanding options for middle- and low-income families. Balancing growth with accessibility isn’t optional; it’s the path to stability.

What do you think the council should do to accommodate growth in Mountlake Terrace while keeping it an affordable and attractive place to live for current residents?

To accommodate growth while preserving affordability, the council must embrace mixed-use and transit-oriented development, invest in infrastructure, and ensure housing policies serve working families, not just developers. Long-term planning should reflect both current resident needs and future sustainability.

Do you think the city is doing a good job of engaging all its constituents, including those from traditionally underserved communities? If not, how would you change that?

The city has taken steps, but we’re not there yet. Underserved communities often remain on the margins of decision-making. I’d push for multilingual outreach, participatory budgeting, and direct engagement through neighborhood forums and cultural liaisons. True representation means every voice, especially those least heard.





