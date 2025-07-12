Election 2025: Michelle Delpeon, candidate for Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 3

Michelle Delpeon is one of three primary election candidates running for Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 3, with ballots due by Aug 5.

Delpeon was among 14 residents who applied for appointment to the Position 3 seat after the resignation of Rory Paine-Donovan Feb. 6, William Paige Jr. was appointed to the seat and is now running for election to fill the job for a full term. Also running for Position 3 are Daniel Luoma and Othman Riad.

A resident of Mountlake Terrace for 27 years, Delpeon served as a councilmember from 2006 to 2010 and was an ambassador for the South Snohomish County Chamber of Commerce.

Delpeon works for Premera Blue Cross and holds a certificate of municipal leadership as well as a Washington State Life and Health Insurance License and a Property and Casualty Insurance License. Associate’s Degree from Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon.

She has volunteered for Tour de Terrace, the Garden Club and Friends of the Library.

MLTnews contacted all candidates and sent them a questionnaire with the same set of questions regarding their vision for the city to help inform voters.

Could you provide an elevator pitch for your platform and explain why you are running for council?

I am a lifelong Snohomish County resident, and I have been a homeowner in Mountlake Terrace for 27 years. I work in Mountlake Terrace, and my children have attended the local schools. I was elected to Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 3 in November 2005, and served as a Mountlake Terrace City councilmember from 2006-2010. When my elected term came to an end, I made the difficult decision not to run for reelection because I wanted to focus on my children. I always had the goal of returning to local government, and now that my children are older, I can once again pursue my passion for serving the community.

As a former Mountlake Terrace City councilmember, I am a proven local and regional leader that will bring a wealth of experience, history, insight and understanding of city government. This experience will allow me to immediately start addressing key issues, as well as the current budget challenges the City is facing.

The platform of my election is:

Public Safety: Ensure the safety and well-being of residents by supporting strong public safety services and advocating for funding and resources for police and fire.

Responsible Fiscal Management: Maintain financial stability and efficient use of city resources through sound fiscal policies and responsible budgeting.

Infrastructure: Develop, maintain and improve essential infrastructure (roads, water and sewer) while managing growth and development.

Economic Development and Vitality: Advocate for economic development and vitality, which will create job opportunities, strengthen the local economy, and increase the tax base/revenue for the city.

Recreation, Parks and Open Spaces: Enhance the overall quality of life for residents by protecting, improving and maintaining recreation, parks and open spaces.

How do you plan to apply your personal experiences to improve the City of Mountlake Terrace?

I was elected to the Mountlake Terrace City Council (Position 3) in 2005 and served as a city councilmember from 2006-2010. This is the same office and position that I am seeking today.

I have also served on the Board of Directors for several local, regional and national boards. These include:

Community Transit Board Member and Board Secretary (2006-2009)

Snohomish County Health District Board Member (2006-2008)

SnoCom 911 Board Member (2008)

Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) Transportation Policy Board Member (2007)

American Public Transportation Association Board Member (2006-2009)

Mountlake Terrace Community Policing Advisory City Council Liaison, Board Member and Board Chair (2005-2009)

All of these roles have provided me with extensive experience and a strong understanding of local governance, city laws and ordinances, and legislative procedures. I am a proven leader with firsthand knowledge of the City’s needs and challenges. I can analyze data, evaluate policy and make sound decisions based on evidence. I can effectively communicate with residents and other officials while working collaboratively and leveraging diverse perspectives to achieve consensus-building and accomplish common goals.

I have experience developing plans such as the Mountlake Terrace Town Center Plan, the Mountlake Terrace Economic Vitality Strategy, the Mountlake Terrace Sustainability Strategy, the Mountlake Terrace Recreation, Parks and Open Space Master Plan, the Mountlake Terrace Transportation Master Plan, and the Mountlake Terrace Strategic Action Plan for the Lake Ballinger-McAleer Creek Watershed.

I have lobbied for local and regional interests and funding (including the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center Parking Garage and Link Light Rail extension to Mountlake Terrace); interviewed and hired key executives (including the City Manager and the Snohomish Health District Officer) and reviewed/adopted significant budgets (including a balanced Mountlake Terrace city budget during the Great Recession of 2007-2009).

If elected, what would be your priorities for city government spending? How would you balance the city’s unmet needs with being good stewards of taxpayer dollars?

Setting priorities in city government involves a careful balance between addressing critical community needs and ensuring responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars. This is a fundamental challenge for local government because cities often face increasing demands for services with limited resources. That being said, when it comes to my priorities for city government spending, I will prioritize essential services. This includes public safety (police and fire) and infrastructure (water, sewer, utilities and roads).

Serving as a city councilmember during the Great Recession presented a unique and challenging experience, and it required adaptation and tough decision-making. The experience I gained in needing to reduce city expenditures will greatly assist me in prioritizing city government spending.

When facing a budget shortfall, a balanced approach prioritizing essential services, implementing lean management principles, identifying waste, streamlining programs/processes, and exploring revenue-generating options is crucial.

If elected, how do you plan to remain professional and productive even though your opinions/values may conflict with those held by other councilmembers?

I have extensive experience working with diverse groups to develop consensus, both as a Mountlake Terrace city councilmember and in my professional career.

To build consensus, I focus on the issues and use a comprehensive approach that allows me to consider and address all relevant aspects of the situation. By stepping back and taking a broad, holistic view of the situation, I am able to ensure that nothing important is being overlooked. It also allows me to foster dialogue in an effort to seek collaborative solutions. I actively listen to the concerns of others, ensuring that they feel heard and valued. I truly embrace different perspectives and will work tirelessly to find a mutually beneficial solution and/or outcome through consensus.

During my tenure on the Mountlake Terrace City Council, I demonstrated my skills in this area through my involvement in developing plans such as the Town Center Plan, the Recreation Parks and Open Space Master Plan, and the Sustainability Strategy. These projects highlight my ability to work collaboratively and leverage diverse perspectives to achieve common goals. Additionally, I have lobbied for local and regional interests and funding, interviewed and hired key executives, including a city manager, participated in city council meetings, and reviewed and adopted significant budgets. All these activities required a high level of collaboration and consensus-building.

Furthermore, my experience with implementing ordinances and policies, reviewing contracts, and participating in public hearings showcases my ability to consult with others and make informed decisions that benefit the community. Representing a city of over 20,000 constituents underscores my commitment to working together with others to achieve positive outcomes.

What sets you apart from other candidates and current councilmembers?

I am a proven local and regional leader, and I am deeply vested in the City of Mountlake Terrace. I am a lifelong resident of Snohomish County, I have been a homeowner in Mountlake Terrace for 27 years, I work in Mountlake Terrace, and my children attend the local schools.

As a former elected Mountlake Terrace City councilmember, I bring extensive experience and a deep understanding of local government. I have firsthand knowledge of the city’s needs and challenges, and I was actively involved in planning for the growth of the city, implementing ordinances and policies, reviewing and approving contracts, and managing the city’s budget. This experience has given me a strong foundation in municipal governance and a deep understanding of the issues that matter most to our residents.

Additionally, my experience as a board member on various local, regional and national boards has equipped me with a broad perspective on governance and collaboration. This background enables me to effectively advocate for the community’s interests and work towards sustainable development and growth.

What’s something happening in Mountlake Terrace you don’t think is being addressed or talked about enough? How would you address it?

The Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion is aging significantly, and I don’t believe the future of the facility is being talked about enough. Recreation plays such an important role in quality of life, and losing this resource would be detrimental to the City’s residents.

To address the future of the Recreation Pavilion, I would focus on public outreach and engagement to ensure I had a clear understanding of our residents’ wants and needs. If the decision were to replace or renovate the Recreation Pavilion, I would then start exploring funding options, which could include bonds, grants or public-private partnerships.

What’s one issue or topic the council has discussed recently that’s piqued your interest, and how would you address it?

One topic that the Mountlake Terrace City Council discussed recently that piqued my interest was the use of Flock license plate reader cameras. This topic sparked discussions around public safety, privacy concerns, and the use of the data collected by the cameras.

If I were on the city council, I would have addressed this topic by using a comprehensive approach that involved public engagement, clear policy development and robust privacy protections.

Public Engagement: An important part of this process would be to inform residents about the proposed system, while explaining how it would work and what types of data would be collected. It is crucial to clearly explain the potential benefits and risks associated with the cameras and solicit feedback from residents about their concerns and preferences.

Policy Development: I would develop clear and transparent policies governing the use of Flock cameras. These policies would include specific guidelines for data collection, storage and access; as well as procedures on data retention and deletion. I would also ensure there were mechanisms in place for auditing and oversight.

Privacy Protections: I would implement robust privacy protections to minimize the risk of data misuse. I would explore options like encryption and establish protocols for data breaches and security incidents.

Lastly, I would establish a process for the ongoing evaluation of the Flock camera system’s effectiveness and its impact on public safety. I would be fully prepared to make adjustments and changes to the use of the camera system based on these findings and the public’s feedback.

What do you think the council should do to accommodate growth in Mountlake Terrace while keeping it an affordable and attractive place to live for current residents?

It is important that the City of Mountlake Terrace accommodate growth while keeping the city an affordable and attractive place to live. To do this, we must plan for growth. We need to continue adopting strategies like the Town Center Plan, the Sustainability Strategy, and the Economic Vitality Element (which were all plans and strategies that I had the privilege of adopting during my tenure as a city councilmember). All of these strategies help the city plan for growth, and having planned growth is important so we don’t end up with hodgepodge development or growth that residents are not happy with.

By planning for growth, we can ensure that we create a pedestrian-friendly, walkable city that is visually appealing with trees, landscaping and sidewalks. We also need to ensure that we protect the City’s recreation, parks and open spaces because they play such a vital role in quality of life.

We also need to continue finding ways to increase affordable housing in the City of Mountlake Terrace. We need to have diversity in housing types so that we can accommodate the wide range of needs, incomes and backgrounds. To accomplish this, the City could incentivize builders, streamline permitting processes, increase transit-oriented development and explore public-private partnerships.

Do you think the city is doing a good job of engaging all its constituents, including those from traditionally underserved communities? If not, how would you change that?

I believe that the City of Mountlake Terrace is doing a good job engaging with constituents, whether it be through public meetings and forums, community conversations, the city’s website, mailings, and/or surveys. The city has also demonstrated their commitment to inclusivity and accessibility by creating a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission.

While I believe the City of Mountlake Terrace already utilizes some effective engagement strategies, they could enhance these efforts by specifically targeting our underserved communities. For example, they could offer [multilingual] communications by translating important city information and website content into the primary languages spoken in our diverse community. The city could also explore the idea of having translators and interpreters at important events, open houses and meetings. They could also look into the use of more online engagement tools to collect feedback and facilitate participation.