Election 2025: Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, candidate for Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 4

MLTnews is providing these Q&As with city council candidates appearing on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. Additional candidates will be featured over the next several days.

Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright is seeking reelection this year to serve her fifth term on the Mountlake Terrace City Council.

Matsumoto Wright was appointed to the city council in January 2008 and was subsequently elected to the seat in 2009. She is a long-time Realtor with Coldwell Banker Bain and prior to the council had spent five years on the Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission.

Wright is in the middle of her third term as mayor. She took over the position after the death of Mayor Jerry Smith in 2018.

Could you provide an elevator pitch for your platform and explain why you are running for council?

I am running for reelection because there are many unfinished projects that we are working on. Some of them were started when I was on the planning commission and they are finally going to happen. I am in a position to see these projects moving forward.

How do you plan to apply your personal experiences to improve the City of Mountlake Terrace?

My background in real estate has been a plus in understanding and negotiating land use, zoning and working with developers. We need more housing and I have been working on this and a few capital needs that are far overdue. Like the new library roof. It was a priority 20 years ago. And we need to work on replacing our Pavillion.

If elected, what would be your priorities for city government spending? How would you balance the city’s unmet needs with being good stewards of taxpayer dollars?

There are many projects in this city that need to be addressed. Like more sidewalks, park improvements, street improvements, public safety and replacing aging facilities. We are also faced with unfunded mandates, like paying for the changing case loads for our public defense attorneys.

If elected, how do you plan to remain professional and productive even though your opinions/values may conflict with those held by other councilmembers?

I feel that our council has worked well together. We don’t always agree, but we have been respectful and professional. I’m proud of that.

What sets you apart from other candidates and current councilmembers?

Not only have I been on the council for a while, I have always attended the meetings to the boards and committees I volunteered for. I also try to attend as many regional meetings and events as possible. As a result, I am now known regionally in Snohomish County and beyond.

What’s something happening in Mountlake Terrace you don’t think is being addressed or talked about enough? How would you address it?

We actually discuss many things in the open. It’s how we connect with the citizens that we try to work on. Even though we have a printed newsletter to all who live in this city and several social media outlets, and in-person meetings, we still don’t connect with everyone. So we are constantly thinking of ways to improve this communication.

What’s one issue or topic the council has discussed recently that’s piqued your interest, and how would you address it?

This would be housing and economic development. We need more housing and more affordable housing. We also need economic development. I hear people wanting a grocery store. Yet retail and economic development apparently need more housing and people. So how can we work on getting this to happen?

What do you think the council should do to accommodate growth in Mountlake Terrace while keeping it an affordable and attractive place to live for current residents?

More inventory of housing will bring down the cost. It’s supply and demand. So helping the city make it easier for developers to build more is a start.

Affordable housing built by nonprofits is the other way to go, but you need to also help them with land, zoning, etc.

Do you think the city is doing a good job of engaging all its constituents, including those from traditionally underserved communities? If not, how would you change that?

I feel that the city is doing a lot more to engage the public and all the different communities. We are handing out proclamations to celebrate lots of different cultures and traditions. We have a lot more celebrations like Juneteenth, Asian American and Pride festivals. Our DEI Commission is working hard reaching many of our community members. We have a ways to go, but we have come a long way in a short amount of time.

Matsumoto Wright and her opponent in the Nov. 4 general election, Steve Mosman, will be participating in a Candidate Conversations event sponsored by MLTnews Wednesday, Oct. 1. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W. and the event starts at 6 p.m. Learn more here.