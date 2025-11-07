Election 2025: Doyle cuts into Ryan’s lead in Council Position 1 race

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Challenger Sam Doyle continued to cut into the lead of Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 1 incumbent Rick Ryan, according to the Snohomish County Elections Office vote count released Thursday. Doyle, who was trailing Ryan by 182 votes in Wednesday’s county, now is 104 votes behind. She had 2,286 votes or 49% of the vote Thursday, compared to 2,390 — or 51% — for Ryan.

There was little change in other Mountlake Terrace contests. In the race for Position 3, appointed incumbent William Paige led challenger Danny Luoma by 67% to 33% of the vote. And Position 4 incumbent Kyoko Matsumoto Wright had 75% of the vote in her race against Steve Mosman.

Voter turnout in Mountlake Terrace was at 34% as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

