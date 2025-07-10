Election 2025: Daniel Luoma, candidate for Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 3

Daniel Luoma is one of three primary election candidates running for Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 3, with ballots due by Aug 5.

Luoma was one of 14 residents who applied for appointment to the Position 3 seat after the resignation of Rory Paine-Donovan Feb. 6, William Paige Jr. was appointed to the seat and is now running for election to fill the job permanently. Also running for Position 3 are former Councilmember Michelle Delpeon and Othaman Riad

MLTnews contacted all candidates and sent them a questionnaire with the same set of questions regarding their vision for the city to help inform voters. We are publishing candidate responses as we receive them. Minor edits were made for brevity, grammar and clarity.

Luoma has a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the University of North Dakota. He is a senior software engineering manager at Vanilla Technologies, Inc., where he manages computer systems, budgets and staff.

Recently, Luoma was picked to serve on a committee for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

He has lived in Mountlake Terrace for 15 years and serves on the city’s Fiscal Sustainability Task Force.

Could you provide an elevator pitch for your platform and explain why you are running for council?

I’m a software engineering leader, a parent and a homeowner who has seen Mountlake Terrace change a lot in the decade I’ve lived here. I’m raising my daughter here, and I want to make sure the city grows in a way that protects what makes it special.

I’m running for City Council to help ensure Mountlake Terrace remains financially stable, thoughtfully planned, and family friendly. We’ve seen nearby cities struggle with budget shortfalls — I want to help our community plan ahead so we avoid the same challenges. I’ll bring a data-driven, collaborative approach focused on transparency, fiscal responsibility and long-term thinking.

How do you plan to apply your personal experiences to improve the City of Mountlake Terrace?

As an engineer, I solve complex problems by listening carefully, using data and building consensus. These are the same skills I would bring to the council. I know how to work across different perspectives to get results.

As a longtime member of this community, I understand the day-to-day concerns residents face. I want Mountlake Terrace to stay safe, welcoming and financially sound. My personal and professional experiences give me the motivation and the mindset to help make smart, sustainable decisions for our city.

If elected, what would be your priorities for city government spending? How would you balance the city’s unmet needs with being good stewards of taxpayer dollars?

My top priorities are foundational infrastructure that supports expected population growth, public safety and parks. It’s important that we have a safe city with enough amenities to attract developers and investors who will contribute to our long-term growth plan.

As someone who regularly works within tight budgets, I understand that every dollar has to count. We need to prioritize and stack-rank budget items based on what matters most to Mountlake Terrace residents. That means making logical, disciplined choices so we stay within our limits while still meeting the city’s most important needs.

If elected, how do you plan to remain professional and productive even though your opinions/values may conflict with those held by other councilmembers?

I’ve spent nearly 20 years working with diverse teams across the globe, often collaborating on complex problems with people who bring very different perspectives. My job requires listening, weighing options and finding the best path forward, even when we don’t all agree.

On the council, I would take the same approach. Even if I disagree with someone, I’ll show up prepared, keep the conversation focused on the issues and work to find common ground. We don’t have to agree on everything to make progress. We just have to stay committed to doing what’s best for Mountlake Terrace.

What sets you apart from other candidates and current councilmembers?

I bring a fresh perspective and a professional background rooted in problem-solving, collaboration, and long-term planning. I’m not a career politician. I’m an engineer and a parent who wants to make sure Mountlake Terrace grows in a way that benefits the people who live here.

What sets me apart is how I approach complex issues. I ask questions, listen carefully and rely on data to make informed decisions. I’m focused on the future and committed to keeping our city financially strong and responsive to the needs of its residents.

What’s something happening in Mountlake Terrace you don’t think is being addressed or talked about enough? How would you address it?

I don’t think we’re talking enough about the long-term financial challenges our city could face. Mountlake Terrace is currently in a good position financially and has done a good job of anticipating some of these changes. But nearby communities are already feeling the impact of budget shortfalls, and we are not immune. As we grow, our costs will increase. On top of that, decisions made at the state level – such as the recent court ruling that increases public defender costs – can add unexpected pressure to our local budget.

I would push for more proactive financial planning, clearer communication with residents about our budget outlook, and a strong focus on aligning spending with long-term priorities.

What’s one issue or topic the council has discussed recently that’s piqued your interest, and how would you address it?

The Flock Safety Camera System discussion has been the most engaging topic I’ve seen in council meetings this year. I’ve attended almost every meeting since January, and nothing else has drawn as much public attention or feedback. The council delayed the vote several times to give residents a chance to weigh in, and the community responded.

I can see both sides of the issue. We all want to keep Mountlake Terrace safe, but I also understand the concern that this kind of technology could be misused. Before I could have supported the camera system, I would have wanted a stronger commitment from Flock to include safeguards, specifically requiring a valid case number for any camera search. Right now, that “required” field does not actually prevent a search without one, and audit logs from cities like Olympia show many entries without valid case numbers. That kind of loophole undermines the system’s integrity and public trust.

What do you think the council should do to accommodate growth in Mountlake Terrace while keeping it an affordable and attractive place to live for current residents?

As our city grows, we need to focus on planning that keeps Mountlake Terrace both livable and affordable. That starts with zoning. I support incentivizing denser housing options in high-traffic areas like the Town Center, where growth makes the most sense. The city has already made good progress along Van Ry, and we should continue that momentum now that the light rail is here.

I also support the direction laid out in the Comprehensive Plan Vision 2044, which encourages adding corner businesses in new developments. That kind of mixed-use approach creates walkable neighborhoods and helps boost sales tax revenue, which can reduce pressure on residents. If we invest in infrastructure, guide density where it belongs, and stay financially balanced, we can grow in a way that benefits both current and future residents.

Do you think the city is doing a good job of engaging all its constituents, including those from traditionally under served communities? If not, how would you change that?

The city has made progress by offering materials in multiple languages, holding listening sessions, and selecting committee members from diverse backgrounds. I think those efforts matter. But real engagement goes beyond announcements and meetings. Not everyone has time to attend a council meeting, but that doesn’t mean they don’t care.

I believe the most effective way to reach people is through personal connection. When residents see people they know serving on council or city committees, it makes local government feel more accessible and relevant. I’ve already seen friends and neighbors become more interested just by hearing me talk about getting involved. We need to build relationships and make sure the people serving in government come from a wide range of backgrounds and life experiences, so more residents feel like they belong in the conversation.